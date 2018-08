Aug 1 (Reuters) - GPS-based gadgets maker Garmin Ltd reported a 7.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by increased demand for its fitness and outdoor gadgets.

Net income rose to $190.3 million, or $1 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $177 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier. nBw9D4sLNa

Net sales rose to $894.5 million from $831.5 million. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru Editing by Supriya Kurane)