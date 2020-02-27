Westlaw News
February 27, 2020 / 12:43 PM / a few seconds ago

6th Circuit revives FDCPA suit over Midland, LVNV’s post-judgment interest rates  

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday overturned the dismissal of potential class action against debt collectors Midland Funding, LVNV and their lawyers over the amount of post-judgment interest they listed on applications for writs of garnishment in Michigan.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a ruling by a federal judge in Grand Rapids, who said the plaintiffs’ claims under the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act (FDCPA) ran afoul of the so-called Rooker-Feldman doctrine, which bars federal courts from hearing an appeal from a state-court judgment.

