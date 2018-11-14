Garuda Indonesia to take over operations of rival Sriwijaya Group

JAKARTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - National carrier Garuda Indonesia said on Wednesday it will take over operational control of rival Sriwijaya Group, giving the airlines a majority share of the fast-growing domestic aviation market.

Under the agreement, Garuda via its unit Citilink aims to improve the operational and financial performance of Sriwijaya Air Group, including in meeting its financial commitments to Garuda Group, it said in a statement.

Garuda has been battling for market share against the country’s No. 1 player, Lion Air, which last month suffered a crash of a Boeing Co 737 MAX jet, killing all 189 people on board. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina and Agustinus Beo Da Costa Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)