Indonesia's Garuda ordered to "fix and restate" its 2018 results -regulators

JAKARTA June 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian financial regulators said on Friday that national flag carrier Garuda would have to “fix and restate” its 2018 financial results over accounting errors within two weeks, with fines to be imposed on the airline’s directors.

Financial authorities said the accounting firm which had done the results, Tanubrata Sutanto Fahmi Bambang & Partners, a unit of global accounting company BDO, would have its licence frozen for a year. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Himani Sarkar)