Indonesian airline Garuda in talks to delay delivery of 20 planes
September 22, 2017 / 4:51 AM / a month ago

Indonesian airline Garuda in talks to delay delivery of 20 planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian flag airline PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk said on Friday it is in talks to delay the delivery of 20 Airbus and Boeing planes.

Garuda and its budget unit Citilink were supposed to have taken the delivery of the planes during the two years through to 2019, Garuda Chief Executive Officer Pahala Mansury told reporters, without giving a new date for the delivery.

“We want to focus on the optimisation of our existing fleet,” Mansury said.

Mansury did not disclose the model of the delayed planes, but Garuda spokesman Ikhsan Rosan told Reuters they are made by Airbus and Boeing. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
