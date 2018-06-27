Anadarko expects to decide on investment in Mozambique LNG export terminal in 2019

June 27 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said Wednesday the U.S. oil and gas producer expects to finalize its sales and financing agreements in order to make a final investment decision in the first half of 2019 to build the first liquefied natural gas export terminal in Mozambique.

Mitchell Ingram, Anadarko’s executive vice president, international, deepwater and exploration, said at the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C., that the U.S. oil and gas producer was ready to move forward with the Mozambique project after lining up enough customers for the LNG. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)