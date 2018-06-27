FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 27, 2018 / 2:07 PM / in 35 minutes

Anadarko expects to decide on investment in Mozambique LNG export terminal in 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said Wednesday the U.S. oil and gas producer expects to finalize its sales and financing agreements in order to make a final investment decision in the first half of 2019 to build the first liquefied natural gas export terminal in Mozambique.

Mitchell Ingram, Anadarko’s executive vice president, international, deepwater and exploration, said at the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C., that the U.S. oil and gas producer was ready to move forward with the Mozambique project after lining up enough customers for the LNG. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.