June 28 (Reuters) - The co-founder and chairman of Tellurian Inc said on Thursday the U.S. natural gas company expects to make a final investment decision on its proposed Driftwood liquefied natural gas export facility in Louisiana in the first quarter of 2019.

Charif Souki, who spoke to Reuters at the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C., said the company expects to start producing LNG at the $30 billion project in early 2023. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chris Reese)