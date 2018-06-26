Woodside may exit Sempra Port Arthur LNG export project in Texas

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest independent oil and natural gas company Woodside Petroleum Ltd Chief Executive Peter Coleman said on Tuesday that the company will decide soon about whether it will continue to invest in Sempra Energy’s Port Arthur liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Texas.

Coleman, who was speaking at the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C., said the project’s ability to provide Woodside with an adequate return is “very challenged.”