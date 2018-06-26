FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 26, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Woodside may exit Sempra Port Arthur LNG export project in Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest independent oil and natural gas company Woodside Petroleum Ltd Chief Executive Peter Coleman said on Tuesday that the company will decide soon about whether it will continue to invest in Sempra Energy’s Port Arthur liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Texas.

Coleman, who was speaking at the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C., said the project’s ability to provide Woodside with an adequate return is “very challenged.”

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.