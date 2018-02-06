Gas Natural's board names Abertis CEO as new chairman

MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Gas Natural’s board on Tuesday named Abertis Chief Executive Francisco Reynes as chairman of the Spanish energy giant to replace Isidro Faine, in a major leadership reshuffle of Faine’s business empire.

Reynes leaves airports and motorway operator Abertis just as it is subject to two competing takeover bids from German builder Hochtief, majority-owned by Spanish builder ACS , and Italian peer Atlantia.

Faine is chairman of Criteria, which owns direct or indirect stakes in Abertis, Gas Natural, Repsol, Caixabank and Telefonica.