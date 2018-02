MADRID, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s Repsol said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with Rioja Bidco Shareholdings, controlled by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, to sell its 20.07 percent stake in Gas Natural for 3.82 billion euros ($4.69 billion).

The price was equivalent to 19 euros per share, Repsol said in a statement. Capital gains from the sale were around 400 million euros, it said. ($1 = 0.8150 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)