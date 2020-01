Jan 10 (Reuters) - Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for January rose to 2,350 lots, or 235,000 tonnes, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Friday.

The contract expired at $595.25 a tonne, up from $586.25 at the December expiry, when deliveries reached 1,612 lots. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)