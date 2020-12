FILE PHOTO: Pipes carrying various finished products are seen at the truck loading area at the Suncor Energy refinery in Denver June 12, 2006. (L-R) Mid-grade gasoline, premium gasoline, regular gasoline, on-road low sulphur diesel and ethanol which is blended into the gasoline. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

(Reuters) - Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil slumped to their lowest level since June 2014 at 300 lots, or 30,000 tonnes, for the month of December, InterContinental Exchange data here showed on Thursday.

The contract expired at $405.50 per tonne, down from $353.75 per tonne at the November expiry, when deliveries reached 4,407 lots.