Detained In Myanmar
July 26, 2018 / 1:45 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

CME to launch six gasoline futures contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) -

* CME Group says it plans to launch six gasoline futures contracts effective on Aug. 26 and for trading from Aug. 27

* The contracts are for trading on the CME Globex electronic trading platform and for submission for clearing through CME ClearPort

* The contracts are: Gasoline Eurobob Non-Oxy NWE Barges (Argus) Futures; Gasoline Eurobob Non-Oxy NWE Barges (Argus) BALMO Futures; Gasoline Eurobob Non-Oxy NWE Barges (Argus) Crack Spread Futures; RBOB Gasoline vs. Eurobob Non-Oxy NWE Barges (Argus)(349,860 gallons) Futures; Gasoline Eurobob Non-Oxy NWE Barges (Argus) vs. Gasoline Eurobob Oxy NWE Barges (Argus) Futures; Singapore Gasoline 92 Unleaded (Platts) vs. Gasoline Eurobob Non-Oxy NWE Barges (Argus) Futures

* For full details: here (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Dale Hudson)

