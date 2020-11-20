K&L Gates, ex-partner trade harassment allegations in racial bias suit

K&L Gates is taking aim at its accuser in a recently-filed racial discrimination lawsuit, calling a Black former partner’s claims against the firm “false and defamatory” and seeking to force the dispute into arbitration.

In a Thursday motion to stay the litigation in Manhattan federal court, K&L Gates said plaintiff Willie E. Dennis “knows full well” that his allegations against the firm and eight of its high-ranking partners must be arbitrated because “he was informed of that requirement in writing no fewer than six times prior to initiating this action.”

