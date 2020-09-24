K&L Gates to fully restore pay after trimming compensation for lawyers, staff

K&L Gates has again signaled it is managing to navigate this year’s turbulent economy, telling its lawyers and other employees that it will entirely reverse broad pay cuts that it enacted earlier in the year.

The move, outlined in an internal email from K&L Gates’ global managing partner James Segerdahl on Wednesday, comes one month after the firm had already walked back some salary cuts for attorneys and staff.

