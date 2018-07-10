FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
July 10, 2018 / 6:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Gateway Lifestyle Group declines revised Hometown offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Australian retirement village owner Gateway Lifestyle Group on Tuesday rejected Hometown America’s revised takeover bid offering A$695 million ($514 million) in cash, saying it was not in the best interest of the company and its shareholders.

Earlier this month, Hometown America had offered to drop due diligence if Gateway agreed to its offer.

Gateway had earlier agreed to grant an exclusive due diligence to Canada’s Brookfield Property Group, which made a non-binding A$2.30-a-share offer for Gateway on June 21. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.