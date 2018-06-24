Hometown sweetens takeover bid for Australia's Gateway Lifestyle

June 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s Gateway Lifestyle Group said on Monday it received a revised A$713.8 million ($531 million), or A$2.35 a share, takeover offer from Hometown Australia Holdings Pty Ltd and Hometown America Communities Limited Partnership.

The new offer was 11.9 percent higher than Hometown’s original A$2.10 per share offer, and trumped Canadian firm Brookfield Property Group’s A$698.6 million bid last week.