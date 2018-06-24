FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 24, 2018 / 10:37 PM / in an hour

Hometown sweetens takeover bid for Australia's Gateway Lifestyle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s Gateway Lifestyle Group said on Monday it received a revised A$713.8 million ($531 million), or A$2.35 a share, takeover offer from Hometown Australia Holdings Pty Ltd and Hometown America Communities Limited Partnership.

The new offer was 11.9 percent higher than Hometown’s original A$2.10 per share offer, and trumped Canadian firm Brookfield Property Group’s A$698.6 million bid last week.

$1 = 1.3443 Australian dollars Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.