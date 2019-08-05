Gatorade's 'Sports Fuel' slogan not a trademark violation - 7th Circ

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a trademark lawsuit by nutrition consulting company SportFuel against Gatorade for adopting the term “Gatorade The Sports Fuel Company” as a slogan in 2015.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said Gatorade’s slogan was a fair use of the term “sports fuel” because it was used to describe the company’s products and not to identify them.

