Dec 27 (Reuters) - Vinci Airports, part of France’s Vinci , will buy a 50.01 percent stake in London Gatwick Airport for about 2.9 billion pounds ($3.67 billion), it said on Thursday.

The other 49.99 percent of the second largest airport in Europe will be managed by Global Infrastructure Partners, Vinci said. ($1 = 0.7903 pounds) (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)