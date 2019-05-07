Grain trader Gavilon dismisses senior Brazil executives -sources

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian commodities trader Gavilon do Brasil, a subsidiary of Japan’s Marubeni Corp , has dismissed its general manager and controller in the country, two sources familiar with the decision told Reuters on condition of anonymity on Tuesday.

Brazil General Manager Fabricio Mazaia, a former Nidera executive who had been working for Gavilon since August 2017, declined to comment immediately. Country Controller Caio Silva, who had been with the firm since December 2017, could not be reached immediately for comment. Marubeni and Gavilon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)