Italy's Gavio says open to investing in Autostrade per l'Italia - paper

ROME, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s infrastructure group Gavio is open to investing in Atlantia’s toll-road unit Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI) if the government were to ask, its top shareholder said on Wednesday.

Gavio controls road operators SIAS and ASTM .

“If the government were looking for an industrial partner (for ASPI) we would be available,” Beniamino Gavio said to daily la Repubblica, when asked if his group could be part of a potential consortium ready to invest in the company. (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Giulia Segreti)