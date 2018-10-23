Gazit-Globe accepts precommitments for $151 mln in bond offering

JERUSALEM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Israel’s largest real-estate company, Gazit-Globe, said on Tuesday it accepted precommitments from institutional investors to buy about 554 million shekels ($151 million) in bonds.

Demand from institutional investors reached 1.2 billion shekels ahead of an offering to the public.

On Sunday the company said it was looking to expand a series of bonds that has been trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since February. ($1 = 3.6647 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)