Israeli real estate firm Gazit-Globe to de-list from Toronto exchange

JERUSALEM, Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* Gazit-Globe , Israel’s largest real-estate company, said on Thursday it had filed an application with the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to de-list its shares from the TSX effective Sept. 27.

* It said it intends to submit a request on Thursday with the Canadian regulator to terminate all its reporting obligations in Canada.

* Gazit-Globe is the largest investor in Canada’s First Capital Realty with a 31.25 percent stake.

* It also trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, where it is included in the blue-chip TA-35 index. (Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)