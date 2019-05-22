Israel real estate developer Gazit-Globe swings to Q4 profit

JERUSALEM, May 22 (Reuters) -

* Gazit-Globe, Israel’s largest real-estate company, swung to a net profit in the first quarter and said it expected to pay quarterly dividends of 11 cents per share throughout 2019.

* The company said on Wednesday it earned 42 million shekels versus a loss of 486 million shekels a year earlier.

* In the first three months, economic funds from operations (FFO), a measure of cash generated, rose 1.8% to 171 million shekels.

* Property rental income rose to 720 million shekels from 711 million, while net operating income (NOI) rose to 509 million shekels from 492 million. Excluding the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, NOI increased 6.5%.

* Gazit declared a dividend of 0.405 shekels, or 11 cents, per share for the first quarter, and said it expected to make a similar quarterly payment throughout 2019 to reach an annual total of 1.62 shekels per share.

* ($1 = 3.6192 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)