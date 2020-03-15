Israeli real estate firm Gazit-Globe Q4 profit rises

TEL AVIV, March 15 (Reuters) -

* Gazit-Globe, Israel’s largest real estate company, reported a rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by higher income from the rise in the fair value of its properties.

* The company said on Sunday it earned 1.18 shekels per diluted share in the October-December period, compared with 0.84 shekel a share a year earlier.

* Economic funds from operation (FFO), a measure of cash generated, rose 13% to 0.77 shekel a share in the quarter excluding Regency Centers, which it sold in 2018, and FCR . The company in 2019 sold most of its stake in Canadian unit FCR.

* Revenue from property rental income slipped to 670 million shekels from 734 million.

* Net operating income excluding currency fluctuations rose 1.5% to 473 million shekels.

* It projects economic FFO of 3.30-3.40 shekels a share for 2020, up from 3.01 shekels in 2019 excluding FCR results.

* Gazit approved a one-year programme to buy back 750 million shekels of its own bonds. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)