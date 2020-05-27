Israeli real estate firm Gazit-Globe swings to Q1 loss

TEL AVIV, May 27 (Reuters) -

* Gazit-Globe, Israel’s largest real estate company, swung to loss in the first quarter after a derivative revaluation and a decline in value of investment and development properties.

* The company said on Wednesday it lost 618 million shekels ($176 million) in the January-March period, compared with a 42 million shekel profit a year earlier.

* Gazit also announced a share buyback plan of up to 400 million shekels to be completed by the end of the year.

* Economic funds from operation (FFO), a measure of cash generated, rose 4.1% to 178 million shekels.

* Revenue from property rental income slipped to 631 million shekels from 720 million.

* Net operating income excluding currency fluctuations rose 0.2% to 466 million shekels. ($1 = 3.5180 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)