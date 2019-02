MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The heads of Russia’s state lender VTB and gas giant Gazprom Andrei Kostin and Alexei Miller discussed cooperation and the possibility of bank financing for Gazprom’s projects, Gazprom said on Monday.

Gazprom said in November it had approved a borrowing plan of 297.761 billion roubles ($4.52 billion) for 2019.