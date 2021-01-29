Gazprom in settlement with Overgas, to receive over 100 mln euros

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday it reached a final settlement on all disagreements and claims with Bulgaria’s Overgas and has agreed to sell its stake in Overgas Inc. AD.

Gazprom said it will receive more than 100 million euros ($121 million) thanks to the agreements.

Overgas Inc had challenged Gazprom’s gas supplies to Bulgaria and its decision to sell gas only to state-owned Bulgargaz.