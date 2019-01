MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Monday it had budgeted for a dividend payout of 10.43 roubles per share for 2018, the Interfax news agency reported.

The news agency also quoted a source as saying Gazprom could meet with U.S. investors to discuss a dollar bond placement next week. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Louise Heavens)