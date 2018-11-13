UPDATE 1-Gazprom's Eurobond yield guidance around 3.125 pct -source

(Adds details)

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom is guiding investors towards a yield of around 3.125 percent for its upcoming Eurobond issue, a financial market source said on Tuesday.

Gazprom is preparing a 5-year Eurobond denominated in euros and has mandated Gazprombank, JP Morgan and Unicredit to act as joint lead managers and bookrunners, a financial market source said on Monday.

JP Morgan said in a note posted on the London Stock Exchange that the bond’s aggregate nominal amount was expected to total 1 billion euros. It said the stabilisation period would run from Nov. 13 to Dec. 13. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)