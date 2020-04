MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Russian state gas company Gazprom has mandated Gazprombank, J.P. Morgan and UniCredit as bookrunners for its upcoming five-year benchmark Eurobond issue, to be denominated in euros, IFR, a Refinitiv financial services unit, said.

Initial yield guidance was set at 3.375% area, IFR reported. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)