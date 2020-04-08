UPDATE 2-Gazprom raises 1 bln euros in Eurobond deal

(Adds detail on investors, changes sourcing to Gazprombank)

By Elena Fabrichnaya and Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Russian state gas company Gazprom on Wednesday raised 1 billion euros in its first euro-denominated Eurobond in two years, narrowing the yield guidance twice during the day due to strong investor demand, one of the bookrunners Gazprombank said.

Investors were focusing on the Gazprom deal because Russian state-owned borrowers such as Gazprom often test the market sentiment ahead of a possible sovereign issue.

Gazprombank said a third of investors in the bond issue were from Russia, while a quarter came from Germany.

UK-based investors accounted for 10-15%, France for 10-11%, Switzerland for 6-7%. There were a few investors from Asia and U.S. offshore accounts.

Gazprom last tapped the market in 2018 for euro-denominated paper, pricing the eight-year issue at a 2.5% yield and another six-year Eurobond at a 2.95% yield, according to Promsvyazbank.

Gazprom opened order books on the deal on Wednesday with guidance for a yield of around 3.375%, narrowing it to 3.125% area after demand topped 2.3 billion euros. As the total demand rose to 3 billion euros, Gazprom cut the final yield to 2.95%, IFR said.

Apart from Gazprombank, Gazprom appointed JPMorgan and UniCredit as bookrunners for the five-year issue.

Russia’s finance ministry did not reply to a request for a comment. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jane Merriman and David Evans)