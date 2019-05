MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday it exported 72.3 billion cubic metres of natural gas to countries outside of the former Soviet Union from Jan. 1 to May 15, 7.3% less than in the same period last year.

The company said its natural gas output during the period stood at 202 billion cubic metres, up 2.1% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Potter)