Gazprom hires banks for euros, but no JP Morgan - source
#Financials
October 10, 2017 / 8:22 AM / 10 days ago

Gazprom hires banks for euros, but no JP Morgan - source

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Gazprom has hired Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and UniCredit for a forthcoming euro bond deal, according to a source.

The deal is likely to come next month, said the source.

It would be the first international bond from Gazprom since 2011 not to have JP Morgan as one of its lead managers, excluding three transactions in Swiss francs. Two of those Swiss deals were issued last year, while another was in 2013.

However, JP Morgan was a lead manager on a Gazprom Swiss franc issue earlier this year. It was also a lead on the Russian state-owned energy company’s other deals this year, in US dollars and sterling.

Spokespersons for Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, UniCredit and JP Morgan declined to comment. Gazprombank did not respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker and Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
