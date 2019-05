MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom is considering using technology made by industrial gases group Linde at its Baltic LNG complex, Gazprom board member Vitaly Markelov said on Tuesday.

The liquefied natural gas project is near the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga and the first block of the complex is due to become operational in the second half of 2023, Gazprom said earlier this year.