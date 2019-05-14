UPDATE 1-Russia's Gazprom considers Linde, Shell technologies for Baltic LNG

(Adds detail, quote)

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom is considering using technology made by industrial gases group Linde or Royal Dutch Shell at its Baltic LNG project, Gazprom board member Vitaly Markelov said on Tuesday.

Russia does not have its own LNG technology.

“We’ve looked at the efficiency of both technologies and they basically have the same indicators in terms of workability. The rest is a question of negotiation,” Markelov said.

Royal Dutch Shell quit Gazprom’s liquefied natural gas project near the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga last month after the Russian company moved to integrate its Baltic LNG project and gas processing plants.

Gazprom has already started designing the Baltic LNG complex, Markelov said. (Reporting by Maria Grabar; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Louise Heavens and Kirsten Donovan)