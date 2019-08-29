Gazprom's Baltic LNG project needs state support - Russian PM

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Gazprom’s new chemical and liquefied natural gas project in the Baltic port of Ust-Luga will be impossible to build without state support, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

“It’s big and expensive,” Medvedev said of the Ust-Luga project during a board meeting of state development bank VEB.

“(The project) certainly requires careful attention from the state, taking into account that this project can not kick off without state support.” (Reporting by Darya Korsynskaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)