Denmark asks Nord Stream 2 to assess third route option for gas pipeline

COPENHAGEN, March 28 (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency has requested an environmental assessment of a third route option for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Danish waters, the Russian-led pipeline group said on Thursday.

The project already has two pending permit applications with Danish authorities but the agency has now asked it to include a route option in the Danish exclusive economic zone to the south of Bornholm into the environmental assessment, a Nord Stream 2 spokesman said in an email. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Mark Potter)