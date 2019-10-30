Ukraine's Naftogaz says Danish nod to Nord Stream-2 makes gas reforms more important

KIEV, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state energy firm Naftogaz said on Wednesday that Denmark’s decision to approve the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project in Danish waters had been expected and made implementation of key gas market reforms in Ukraine even more important.

Denmark’s energy agency said on Wednesday it had approved the Nord Stream-2 project, removing the last major hurdle for the Russian-led gas pipeline project that has divided the European Union.

“More important is the completion of gas market reform and the full implementation of European energy legislation in Ukraine. This legislation will protect us as much as it protects European Union consumers,” Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev said in a post on Facebook. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)