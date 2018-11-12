Switzerland Market Report
Gazprom says payments from Nord Stream blocked by Swiss injunction

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Gazprom said a Swiss court has issued an injunction blocking payments from the operators of the Nord Stream gas pipeline as part of a legal dispute between the Russian gas producer and Ukraine’s Naftogaz.

All payments from Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG are to be directed to the Swiss bailiffs, Gazprom said in a programme for a eurobond issue dated Nov. 9.

Naftogaz claims Gazprom owes it $2.56 billion after a Stockholm court found in Naftogaz’s favour following a lengthy legal battle.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely

