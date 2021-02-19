Gazprom says no specific timetable for Nord Stream 2 launch -RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has no specific timetable for the launch of the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Chief Executive Famil Sadygov as saying on Friday.

The work on the pipeline, which would double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream pipeline to 110 billion cubic metres per year, resumed last December following a year-long hiatus after Washington announced sanctions against the project. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Chris Reese)