MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - The net profit of Russian gas giant Gazprom fell to 1.2 trillion roubles ($16.3 billion) in 2019 from 1.46 trillion roubles in 2018 as revenues declined, Gazprom said on Wednesday.

The company also said its 2019 sales declined to 7.7 trillion roubles last year fro 8.2 trillion roubles in 2018.