Gazprom may sell more treasury shares this year -Ifax

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom, the world’s top gas producer, is considering selling more of the treasury shares it holds on its balance sheet this year, Interfax reported, citing a report by Bloomberg.

It cited Gazprom Chief Financial Officer Famil Sadygov telling Bloomberg that the sale could be conducted via the Moscow Exchange.

In July, Gazprom raised about $2.20 billion from selling a 2.9% stake to a single buyer at a large discount to the market price. Gazprom holds another 3.7% of its shares on its balance sheet. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)