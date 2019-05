MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas producer Gazprom is in talks to sign a five-year contract to buy gas in Turkmenistan, Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky as saying on Thursday.

The talks are expected to be completed in May-June, RIA news agency cited Yanovsky as saying. He did not say what volume of gas was being discussed. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)