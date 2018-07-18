FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 3:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine's Naftogaz ready to consider amicable agreement with Gazprom - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Naftogaz said on Wednesday it was ready to consider an amicable agreement with Russian gas giant Gazprom if it did not harm talks on negotiating a new contract, RIA news agency reported.

Naftogaz and Gazprom have been in a long-running dispute over gas contracts. Naftogaz’s Chief Executive Officer Andriy Kobolyev said Gazprom’s talk of an amicable agreement was “just a waste of time” but that it was prepared to consider it. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

