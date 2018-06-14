UPDATE 1-Swedish appeals court suspends Gazprom vs Naftogaz arbitration ruling

(Adds court document)

STOCKHOLM/MOSCOW, June 14 (Reuters) - Gazprom has won an interim appeals court ruling that suspends attempts by Ukraine’s Naftogaz to seize the Russian firm’s foreign assets in a long-running dispute over gas contracts.

The June 13 decision by Sweden’s Court of Appeal suspends a ruling by a Stockholm arbitration court that had found against Gazprom.

With Gazprom disputing that decision, Naftogaz had been pursuing the Russian company’s foreign assets in the courts.

The appeal court’s judgement is temporary, while it considers a final decision on Gazprom’s request that the Feb. 28 arbitration ruling be declared invalid, partially or in full.

“The Court of Appeal finds reason to now decide that the arbitration ruling until further notice shall not be enforced,” the court said.

Naftogaz said the decision was being made without the Ukrainian company being heard and that it would request it to be reversed. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Mark Potter)