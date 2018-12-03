GBL's Albert Frere dies at 92, company says

BRUSSELS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Albert Frere, a veteran dealmaker whose impeccable business timing made him Belgium’s richest man, died on Monday at the age of 92, the company he built, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, said.

“Albert Frere, honorary chairman and co-controlling shareholder of the company, passed away today,” it said in a statement on the GBL website.

Frere had stepped down as a director of GBL and Swiss-based Pargesa three years ago. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald ; @macdonaldrtr Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)