June 27, 2018 / 11:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Global Blood Therapeutics' sickle cell disease drug succeeds in trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Global Blood Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug met the main goal of a late-stage trial testing it in patients with sickle cell disease.

A statistically significant number of patients on the treatment, voxelotor, showed a rise in levels of hemoglobin - a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body - compared to a placebo.

The results were from the first phase of the late-stage trial, the company said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

