Westlaw News
November 29, 2018 / 10:33 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Judge denies cert for debt case whose lead plaintiff doesn’t know what a class action is

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago has rejected class status for a lawsuit accusing a debt collector for Dish Network of violating a federal debt collection law, saying the named plaintiff was not an adequate representative for the class because he did not know what a class action was or what his role would be.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Dow gave class counsel until Jan. 10 to file a motion to substitute a different named plaintiff. Filed in 2016, the lawsuit accuses Houston-based debt collector GC Services of violating the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by not clearly stating the amount owed in letters to collect overdue Dish Network accounts. Dish was not named as a defendant.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BGOAet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.