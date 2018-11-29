Judge denies cert for debt case whose lead plaintiff doesn’t know what a class action is

A federal judge in Chicago has rejected class status for a lawsuit accusing a debt collector for Dish Network of violating a federal debt collection law, saying the named plaintiff was not an adequate representative for the class because he did not know what a class action was or what his role would be.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Dow gave class counsel until Jan. 10 to file a motion to substitute a different named plaintiff. Filed in 2016, the lawsuit accuses Houston-based debt collector GC Services of violating the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by not clearly stating the amount owed in letters to collect overdue Dish Network accounts. Dish was not named as a defendant.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BGOAet